Thompson needed just one pitch to grab the save in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Brewers.

It was Thompson's second save of the season and his first since early April. Hector Neris was rocked for four runs in the ninth before Thompson was able to save the day. He owns an ugly 7.00 ERA with nine strikeouts in nine innings this season. Even with Neris struggling, Thompson likely won't see many save chances.