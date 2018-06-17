Phillies' Jake Thompson: Grabs one-out save
Thompson needed just one pitch to grab the save in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Brewers.
It was Thompson's second save of the season and his first since early April. Hector Neris was rocked for four runs in the ninth before Thompson was able to save the day. He owns an ugly 7.00 ERA with nine strikeouts in nine innings this season. Even with Neris struggling, Thompson likely won't see many save chances.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Back in big leagues•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Recalled from Lehigh Valley•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Returns to Triple-A Lehigh Valley•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Set for long-relief role•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Back in big leagues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...