Thompson was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Thursday's spot start.

Thompson allowed five earned runs off seven hits and four walks while striking out four over five innings during Thursday's no decision. He gave up a pair of solo home runs, and was in trouble for the entire afternoon, giving up runs in four of his five frames. This was Thompson's first big-league start since July 28, and only his second of the 2017 season. Although he's headed back to Lehigh Valley for the time being, Thompson is a solid candidate to return to the Phillies once the rosters expand next week.