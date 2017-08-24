Phillies' Jake Thompson: Recalled for Thursday start
Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in advance of his start Thursday against the Marlins, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.
It initially appeared earlier in the week that Thompson, who owns a 5-13 record with a 5.34 ERA in the minors this season, would make just one turn with the big club, but that may have changed after the Phillies demoted the struggling Nick Pivetta to Triple-A following Pivetta's start Tuesday. That being said, Thompson will likely still need to turn in an effective outing Thursday in order to ensure himself another turn through the rotation. To make room on the active roster for Thompson, right-handed reliever Ricardo Pinto was optioned to Lehigh Valley.
