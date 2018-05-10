Phillies' Jake Thompson: Recalled from Lehigh Valley
Thompson was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
Thompson will take the place of Zac Curtis on the active roster as the Phillies look to replenish their bullpen ahead of Thursday's series finale against San Francisco. Over three long relief appearances with the big-league club this season, Thompson has logged a 7.27 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with a 9:4 K:BB in 8.2 innings.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Returns to Triple-A Lehigh Valley•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Set for long-relief role•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Back in big leagues•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Sent to minors•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Set for Opening Day bullpen•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Embracing move to relief•
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...