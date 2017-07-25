Phillies' Jake Thompson: Recalled from Triple-A
Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
While Thompson had been working as a starter at Triple-A, he was recalled to give some added length to the Phillies' bullpen, which has been worked hard lately. His big-league numbers in both roles have been mediocre, but he has the repertoire to succeed over a long stretch in relief if he can adjust to that role long term. Look for him to be used in low-leverage spots. Ricardo Pinto was sent to Triple-A as a corresponding move.
