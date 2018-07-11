The Phillies optioned Thompson to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Thompson was called up from Lehigh Valley to serve as the Phillies' 26th man for Monday's doubleheader with the Mets, but went unused in both contests. Over six appearances at the big-league level this season, Thompson has posted a 5.54 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 13 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories