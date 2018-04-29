Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Thompson had a poor showing during Sunday's game against the Braves. Over 3.2 innings he gave up three runs on three hits and three walks. The righty has performed similarly at Lehigh Valley this season, where he owns a 10.80 ERA and 2.40 WHIP after three starts.

