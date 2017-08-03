Manager Pete Mackanin was noncommittal when asked if Thompson would make his next scheduled start, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Thompson gave up seven runs in five innings against the Angels on Wednesday, but only two runs were earned. Some defensive miscues helped save his ERA from blowing up, but Thompson did not pitch well. The Phillies could turn to Mark Leiter, Zach Eflin or Ben Lively (knee) to take Thompson's spot if they want to go in another direction.