Phillies' Jake Thompson: Rotation spot in jeopardy?
Manager Pete Mackanin was noncommittal when asked if Thompson would make his next scheduled start, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Thompson gave up seven runs in five innings against the Angels on Wednesday, but only two runs were earned. Some defensive miscues helped save his ERA from blowing up, but Thompson did not pitch well. The Phillies could turn to Mark Leiter, Zach Eflin or Ben Lively (knee) to take Thompson's spot if they want to go in another direction.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Undone by seven-run third inning•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Will remain in starting role•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Fires five shutout innings Friday•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Starting Friday night•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Sent back to Minors•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...