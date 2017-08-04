Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Thompson is heading back to Triple-A after a rough outing earlier this week. The Phillies have an off-day Monday, which could allow them to bring up a reliever temporarily and skip Thompson's rotation spot. Mark Leiter, Zach Eflin and Ben Lively (knee) are the likely options to eventually fill the rotation opening.

