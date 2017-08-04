Phillies' Jake Thompson: Sent back to minors
Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Thompson is heading back to Triple-A after a rough outing earlier this week. The Phillies have an off-day Monday, which could allow them to bring up a reliever temporarily and skip Thompson's rotation spot. Mark Leiter, Zach Eflin and Ben Lively (knee) are the likely options to eventually fill the rotation opening.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Rotation spot in jeopardy?•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Undone by seven-run third inning•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Will remain in starting role•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Fires five shutout innings Friday•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Starting Friday night•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...