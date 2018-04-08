Phillies' Jake Thompson: Sent to minors
Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 24-year-old's season got off to a rough start, as he allowed four runs on six hits in his season debut on March 31. He collected the save Saturday against the Marlins, though, logging three innings of shutout ball to finish out the Phillies' 20-1 shellacking of the Marlins. Thompson isn't available to pitch for a few days now, however, making him an obvious candidate to demote to make room for Sunday starter Jake Arrieta on the active roster. Thompson could work as a starter in the minors, but he could return to the Phillies bullpen soon if help is needed once again.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Set for Opening Day bullpen•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Embracing move to relief•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Working out of bullpen•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Competing for final rotation spot•
-
Red Sox's Jake Thompson: Performs adequately in short-season ball•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Earns win in final start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...