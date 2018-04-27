Thompson will be used as a reliever during his time in the majors, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

There were some rumblings that Thompson could start Tuesday in Miami, but the Phillies squashed those notions. He instead seems to be destined for long-relief, though some spot starts down the line aren't out of the question. No word has come forth as to who will fill in to start Tuesday's tilt.