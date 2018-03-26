Thompson will open the year in the bullpen after Tommy Hunter landed on the disabled list with a mild hamstring strain Monday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Thompson converted to relief earlier this spring and looked to be competing for the final spot in the pen with Victor Arano. Hunter's injury temporarily ends that battle with both Thomspon and Arano now set to make the team. If he wants to keep his spot once Hunter returns, Thomspon will have to perform a lot better than he has so far in the big leagues, as he's posted a 6.05 FIP in 100 innings, striking out 15.0 percent of batters while walking 11.2 percent. Early results from his bullpen conversion have been positive, as he's recorded a 2.25 ERA in 12 innings this spring.