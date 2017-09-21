Thompson took a no-decision after allowing one run on three hits and three walks in five innings Wednesday against the Dodgers. He struck out three batters.

Thompson turned in another solid performance, and excluding his Sept. 8 five-run blowup against the Nationals, he's allowed just two runs across 16.1 innings (three starts) in September. Thompson has made four starts since rejoining the rotation earlier in the month, compiling a 2.95 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB in 21.1 innings over that stretch. Still, he posted a 5.25 ERA in 118.1 innings with Triple-A Lehigh Valley and owns a 5.95 FIP, so he may be a risky play over the final few weeks of the season. He's scheduled to face the Nationals on Tuesday in his next start.