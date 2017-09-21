Phillies' Jake Thompson: Solid through five frames Wednesday
Thompson took a no-decision after allowing one run on three hits and three walks in five innings Wednesday against the Dodgers. He struck out three batters.
Thompson turned in another solid performance, and excluding his Sept. 8 five-run blowup against the Nationals, he's allowed just two runs across 16.1 innings (three starts) in September. Thompson has made four starts since rejoining the rotation earlier in the month, compiling a 2.95 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB in 21.1 innings over that stretch. Still, he posted a 5.25 ERA in 118.1 innings with Triple-A Lehigh Valley and owns a 5.95 FIP, so he may be a risky play over the final few weeks of the season. He's scheduled to face the Nationals on Tuesday in his next start.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Blanks Marlins through 5.1•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Blasted for seven runs in Friday loss•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Fans seven in Sunday no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Will start Sunday•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Could be recalled to start Sunday•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Optioned back to Triple-A following start•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...