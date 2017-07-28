Thompson will start Friday's game against the Braves, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.

Jeremy Hellickson (the original Philadelphia starter) was scratched just before game-time, potentially due to a brewing trade, so Thompson will be tossed into the fire less than a half an hour before the start. The 23-year-old right-hander will face off with Atlanta ace Julio Teheran in the series opener.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast