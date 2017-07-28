Thompson will start Friday's game against the Braves, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.

Jeremy Hellickson (the original Philadelphia starter) was scratched just before game-time, potentially due to a brewing trade, so Thompson will be tossed into the fire less than a half an hour before the start. The 23-year-old right-hander will face off with Atlanta ace Julio Teheran in the series opener.