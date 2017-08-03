Phillies' Jake Thompson: Undone by seven-run third inning
Thompson (1-1) was tagged for seven runs -- just two earned -- on nine hits over five innings in Wednesday's loss to the Angels. He struck out two and walked one.
Yes, he can place some blame on his defense for giving away outs, but Thompson also surrendered three home runs and generated only three swing-and-misses on 92 pitches. The 23-year-old righty has been a mixed bag at best early on, and he may have trouble holding onto his rotation spot after this outing. With nothing to play for, the Phillies are evaluating their players with an eye on the future, which could lead to more starting opportunities for Thompson. However, they have other young starters to look at too.
