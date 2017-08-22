The Phillies will recall Thompson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Thursday's game against the Marlins, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With the Phillies playing six games in five days this week due to Tuesday's doubleheader, Thompson will join the rotation as a temporary sixth starter. It's unlikely that Thompson will be needed in a starting role beyond Thursday, but if the bullpen is in need of additional depth during the weekend, the right-hander could stick around with the big club and transition to long-relief duty.