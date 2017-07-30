Manager Pete Mackanin said Thompson will remain in the rotation for now, Gordie Jones of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Thompson earned another start after working five scoreless innings Friday as a last-minute fill-in for Jeremy Hellickson. The 2012 second-round pick has struggled at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, but started to turn things around in July by making better use of his changeup. He'll face the Angels in his next start.