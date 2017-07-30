Phillies' Jake Thompson: Will remain in starting role
Manager Pete Mackanin said Thompson will remain in the rotation for now, Gordie Jones of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Thompson earned another start after working five scoreless innings Friday as a last-minute fill-in for Jeremy Hellickson. The 2012 second-round pick has struggled at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, but started to turn things around in July by making better use of his changeup. He'll face the Angels in his next start.
