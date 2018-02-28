Thompson appears to be converting to a relief role, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Thompson entered Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays in the eighth inning. His previous Grapefruit League appearance lasted just one inning Saturday against the Orioles. Five other Phillies have started games this spring and all have thrown more than one inning. A move to the pen might be necessary for Thompson if he's to win a major-league roster spot, as he's struggled to a 6.05 FIP in 100 career innings, striking out just 15.0 percent of batters while walking 11.2 percent. He would be an unlikely candidate to be the next converted starter to suddenly pop up as a closer candidate.