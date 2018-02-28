Phillies' Jake Thompson: Working out of the bullpen
Thompson appears to be converting to a relief role, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Thompson entered Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays in the eighth inning. His previous Grapefruit League appearance lasted just one inning Saturday against the Orioles. Five other Phillies have started games this spring and all have thrown more than one inning. A move to the pen might be necessary for Thompson if he's to win a major-league roster spot, as he's struggled to a 6.05 FIP in 100 career innings, striking out just 15.0 percent of batters while walking 11.2 percent. He doesn't fit the profile of a pitcher who would be better off as a reliever, though, as he has a diverse six-pitch arsenal and an unimpressive 91.4 mph fastball. He would certainly be an unlikely candidate to be the next converted starter to suddenly pop up as a closer candidate, so keep fantasy expectations low.
