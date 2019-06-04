Phillies' Jamari Baylor: Popped by Phillies in third round
The Phillies have selected Baylor with the No. 91 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Baylor is raw, yet toolsy, and showed enough this spring to vault himself into the top three rounds of the draft. He has a powerful, quick bat and is a plus runner on the bases. His athleticism and plus arm give him a chance to stick at shortstop. Despite being only 18 years old, the high school prospect is already a physically mature 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. He has struggled to get to his power consistently in games, and there are concerns about how much he will hit in pro ball. If he hits, his combination of speed and power give him a high ceiling in fantasy.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...