Phillies' Jamari Baylor: Popped by Phillies in third round

The Phillies have selected Baylor with the No. 91 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Baylor is raw, yet toolsy, and showed enough this spring to vault himself into the top three rounds of the draft. He has a powerful, quick bat and is a plus runner on the bases. His athleticism and plus arm give him a chance to stick at shortstop. Despite being only 18 years old, the high school prospect is already a physically mature 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. He has struggled to get to his power consistently in games, and there are concerns about how much he will hit in pro ball. If he hits, his combination of speed and power give him a high ceiling in fantasy.