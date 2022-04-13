Norwood (personal) was activated from the bereavement list following Wednesday's loss to the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Norwood has been away from the team for the past week due to personal reasons but will rejoin the club for Thursday's series opener in Miami. The 28-year-old was acquired by the Phillies from the Padres in late March and didn't allow an earned run over five big-league innings last season.