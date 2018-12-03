Pazos was traded with shortstop Jean Segura and pitcher Juan Nicasio from the Mariners to the Phillies in exchange for first baseman Carlos Santana and shortstop JP Crawford on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The southpaw was a solid piece in the Mariners' bullpen last season, producing a 2.88 ERA and 19 holds. His 8.1 K/9 left a bit to be desired, but he counteracted it with a career-best 2.7 BB/9. Pazos figures to act as the top left-handed reliever for his new team, though his relatively low strikeout rate and his 4.74 ERA away from Safeco Field last season limit his fantasy appeal.