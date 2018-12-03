Phillies' James Pazos: Dealt to Philadelphia
Pazos was traded with shortstop Jean Segura and pitcher Juan Nicasio from the Mariners to the Phillies in exchange for first baseman Carlos Santana and shortstop JP Crawford on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The southpaw was a solid piece in the Mariners' bullpen last season, producing a 2.88 ERA and 19 holds. His 8.1 K/9 left a bit to be desired, but he counteracted it with a career-best 2.7 BB/9. Pazos figures to act as the top left-handed reliever for his new team, though his relatively low strikeout rate and his 4.74 ERA away from Safeco Field last season limit his fantasy appeal.
More News
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Returns to Mariners•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Sent to minors•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Increasingly reliable source of holds•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Continues stellar stretch Thursday•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Takes first loss of season Wednesday•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Grabs first win of season Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...