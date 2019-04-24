Phillies' James Pazos: Designated for assignment
Pazos was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Wednesday.
Pazos recorded a strong 2.88 ERA in 50 innings for the Mariners last season but failed to break into the Phillies' bullpen in camp. After allowing six runs (five earned) with a 4:7 K:BB in 7.1 frames for Triple-A Lehigh valley, he's been removed from the 40-man roster to clear a spot for Sean Rodriguez.
