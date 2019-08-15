Hughes was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Thursday.

This move comes after Hughes pitched three scoreless innings during Wednesday's 17-7 loss to the Nationals. The veteran right-hander owns a 4.10 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 34:19 K:BB through 48.1 innings this season and should settle into a middle-relief role for his new team.

