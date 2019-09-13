Hughes (5-5) earned the win against the Braves on Thursday after tossing 1.2 scoreless innings that included two walks and a pair of strikeouts.

Hughes didn't exactly do anything spectacular for the win aside from relieving starter Drew Smyly in the fifth inning while keeping the Braves from scoring. The 34-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Phillies in August and owns a 4.33 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 63 appearances.