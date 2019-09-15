Vargas (6-8) allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts across three innings while taking a loss against the Red Sox on Sunday.

The 36-year-old hasn't pitched into the fourth inning in either of his last two outings. He didn't allow many baserunners in this one, but an error and grand slam led to his undoing. Vargas is 6-8 with a 4.48 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 113 strikeouts in 138.2 innings with the Mets and Phillies this season. He is scheduled to pitch again at the Indians on Friday.