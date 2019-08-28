Vargas is scheduled to start Saturday against the Mets, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Vargas was originally scheduled to start Sunday's series finale against New York, but he'll flip places in the rotation with Zach Eflin as the Phillies look to keep the veteran southpaw on regular rest. Since joining Philadelphia, Vargas owns a 4.34 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB in 29 innings (five starts).