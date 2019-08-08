Vargas (6-6) was charged with the loss against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday after surrendering four runs on four hits and three walks with one strikeout over five innings.

Following a solid debut with the Phillies after being traded from the Mets at the deadline, Vargas struggled a bit this time around, though the lack of run support from his offense didn't help. The loss was his first since July 12 against the Marlins, during which he also lasted just five innings with one strikeout. The 36-year-old now owns a 4.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 87:43 K:BB and will look to bounce back during a Tuesday matchup against the Cubs.