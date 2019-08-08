Phillies' Jason Vargas: Saddled with loss
Vargas (6-6) was charged with the loss against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday after surrendering four runs on four hits and three walks with one strikeout over five innings.
Following a solid debut with the Phillies after being traded from the Mets at the deadline, Vargas struggled a bit this time around, though the lack of run support from his offense didn't help. The loss was his first since July 12 against the Marlins, during which he also lasted just five innings with one strikeout. The 36-year-old now owns a 4.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 87:43 K:BB and will look to bounce back during a Tuesday matchup against the Cubs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...