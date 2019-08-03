Vargas surrendered two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over 6.1 innings Friday against the White Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

Vargas gave up a two-run home run in the third inning, but otherwise he came through with a solid performance. The 36-year-old lefty has held the opposition to three or fewer runs in each of his last four outings, and he now owns a 3.93 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 86 punchouts over 100.2 frames on the season.