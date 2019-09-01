Vargas (6-7) allowed five runs on nine hits with three walks and two strikeouts across four innings while taking a loss against the Mets on Saturday.

The left-hander didn't fare very well against his former team, and he's now allowed nine runs in his last 10 innings (8.10 ERA). Vargas has pitched better in other starts, but in six outings since joining the Phillies, Vargas doesn't have any wins. Overall, he owns a 4.31 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 127.1 innings with the Mets and Phillies this season. Vargas again search for his first win in Philadelphia at the Reds on Thursday.