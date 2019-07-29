Phillies' Jason Vargas: Traded to Philadelphia
Vargas was traded from the Mets to the Phillies in exchange for minor-league catcher Austin Bossart on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The Phillies are desperate for pitching help, as one might expect from a team who turns to Vargas as the answer. His 4.01 ERA on the season hides significantly worse peripherals, as he owns a 4.71 FIP and a 5.22 xFIP. His 20.3 percent strikeout rate, 9.8 percent walk rate and 39.6 percent walk rate are all within striking distance of league average but all fall on the wrong side of that mark. He'll presumably take up a spot at the back of the Phillies' rotation, though it's not clear if he'll be bumping Drew Smyly, who had a promising debut for the team, Vince Velasquez, who has bounced between the rotation and the bullpen, or Zach Eflin, who has struggled significantly over his last handful of starts.
