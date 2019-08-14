Vargas allowed two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one across six innings Tuesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Vargas limited damage in the fourth and sixth innings to turn in the quality start -- the second in his three outings as a member of the Phillies. He continues to over-perform his skills, allowing eight earned runs across 17.1 innings since being traded despite a 7:7 K:BB. He'll look to keep his effectiveness going in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday against San Diego.