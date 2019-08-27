Vargas allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings Monday, striking out four batters in the win over Pittsburgh. He did not factor in the decision.

Vargas had allowed just one run through six frames before an ugly seventh inning. Colin Moran knocked an RBI double before Jacob Stallings drew a walk, ending Vargas' night. Those two runners would both score on the Phillies' bullpen. The 36-year-old lefty's ERA was lifted to 4.09 alongside his lackluster 96:49 K:BB. He'll face his former team, the Mets, at home Sunday.