Vargas allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts across 5.2 innings during a no-decision against the Padres on Sunday.

He finished an out shy of a quality start, but more importantly, Vargas failed to secure a win his fourth straight outing since joining the Phillies. His ERA is right about where it was with the Mets through the first four months, but he is 0-1 in four starts. Overall, Vargas is 6-6 with a 3.99 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 117.1 innings this season. He will be on the mound again at the Marlins on Sunday.