Phillies' Jaxon Jelkin: Popped by Phillies

The Phillies selected Jelkin with the No. 135 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

It's Jelkin's third time in the draft pool after he turned down the Mets as a 14th-round pick in 2023 and the Dodgers as a ninth-round pick in 2024. He missed the 2025 campaign due to Tommy John surgery but had a decent first season back for Kentucky with a 4.08 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 106:21 K:BB across 97 innings this spring. Jelkin will turn 24 years old in December. He was also dismissed from Nebraska in 2022, so his age, injury history and potential character concerns make him a bit of a volatile prospect.