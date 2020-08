Bruce (leg) is starting at DH and hitting sixth in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As expected, Bruce has been cleared to rejoin the lineup for the second half of Thursday's twin bill after missing a pair of games with a leg injury. The veteran slugger, who is hitting .245 with four home runs and 11 RBI through 15 games this season, will face Trent Thornton in his first game back.