Bruce (hamstring) is starting in left field and hitting fifth in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Bruce has been sidelined since Saturday due to a left hamstring injury, but thanks to a pair of postponements earlier in the week, he'll rejoin the lineup having missed just two games. Since joining the Phillies at the beginning of June, Bruce is slashing .308/.341/.744 with five homers and 13 RBI in 11 appearances.