Phillies' Jay Bruce: Back in field
Bruce (elbow) will start at first base and bat third in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Bruce is slated to play the field for the first time this spring after the Phillies deployed him as a designated hitter in each of his prior five appearances during the Grapefruit League schedule. The 32-year-old is projected to see most of his action in the corner outfield this season, but the fact that he's handling any kind of defensive role Sunday suggests the Phillies are feeling more confident in his health after he battled a flexor strain in his throwing elbow late in 2019.
