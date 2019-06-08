Bruce went 1-for-3, hitting another home run, with two RBI in a 4-2 victory against the Reds on Friday.

The 32-year-old became the first player in the Phillies long history to hit a home run in each of his first four games with the team. Bruce is 7-for-14 (.500) with six extra-base hits, including four homers, nine RBI and six runs since joining the Phillies on Monday. Overall, he's batting .235 with 18 home runs, 37 RBI and 33 runs in 179 at-bats with the Phillies and Mariners this season.