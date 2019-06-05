Bruce went 3-for-4 with with two home runs, a double, six runs batted in and three runs scored in a victory over San Diego on Tuesday.

How's that for making a splash? In his second game as a Phillie -- and first since Andrew McCutchen's season-ending ACL injury -- Bruce put the Philadelphia offense on his back to help the team snap a five-game losing skid. He took San Diego starter Chris Paddack deep for a two-run shot in the fourth inning, then topped that with a grand slam off reliever Brad Wieck in the fifth. Despite hitting only .227 for the season, Bruce has provided plenty of production with 16 homers and 34 RBI. With the news of McCutchen's injury, Bruce is now in line to start most games for Philadelphia.