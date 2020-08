Bruce went 3-for-5 with with a home run, triple, two RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Orioles.

Bruce began his production in the fifth inning with a solo home run, his third long ball of the season. His other main contribution came in the 10th inning, as he led off the inning with a single to drive in Jean Segura. Through 36 plate appearances this season, Bruce has collected nine hits, seven of which have gone for extra bases.