Bruce (oblique) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list sometime during Philadelphia's weekend series with San Francisco, which runs from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Bruce has been sidelined with an oblique strain since July 17, but he's eyeing a return from the shelf over the weekend. He may embark on a brief rehab stint prior to returning, though the Phillies haven't announced the next step in his recovery process just yet.