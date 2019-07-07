Bruce went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in a 8-3 win over the Phillies on Sunday.

Bruce hit a two-run shot off a fastball in the sixth inning and blasted a solo home run in the eighth inning to add to his four RBI on the day. The 32-year-old has dominated the Mets the last two weeks with four home runs and 11 RBI. Bruce has a .243/.292/.575 slash line with 24 home runs heading into the All-Star break.