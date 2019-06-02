Bruce was acquired by the Phillies from the Mariners on Sunday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The trade has been in the works for most of the weekend, and the two sides were finally able to come to an agreement Sunday, though the specific terms have yet to be announced. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Phillies will be taking on the majority of the remaining $21.5 million of Bruce's contract, which runs through next season. The 32-year-old slashed .212/.283/.533 with 14 home runs in 47 games with the Mariners, but figures to see a reduced role for Philadelphia with Rhys Hoskins at first base and Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper already manning the corner outfield spots. McCutchen could start in center field to provide more opportunities in left for Bruce, at the expense of defense. Per Salisbury, Bruce could join the team in time for Sunday afternoon's game at Dodger Stadium.