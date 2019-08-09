Bruce was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a flexor strain in his left arm, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bruce reportedly suffered the injury on a throw in the third inning of Thursday's matchup, so the Phillies will place him right back on the shelf. He's not expected to throw for the next two weeks, per Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic. Adam Haseley was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.