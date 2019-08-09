Bruce went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in a loss to San Francisco on Thursday.

Bruce missed 19 games with a right oblique strain before returning to the lineup in a loss that saw the Phillies manage only one hit. The 32-year-old has batted .228 with 24 home runs and 57 RBI in 282 at-bats between Philadelphia and Seattle this season.

