Bruce went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in a 7-5 victory against the Padres on Wednesday.

While he's hitting for a better average with the Phillies than he did in Seattle, Bruce has continued his power surge as well. In three games with the Phillies, Bruce has gone deep three times and registered seven RBI. It's a small sample size, but he's 6-for-11 (.545) with four extra-base hits to begin his Phillies career. Overall, Bruce is batting .212 with 14 home runs, 28 RBI, 27 runs and a .533 slugging percentage in 165 at-bats during 2019.