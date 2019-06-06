Phillies' Jay Bruce: Hits third homer with Phillies
Bruce went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in a 7-5 victory against the Padres on Wednesday.
While he's hitting for a better average with the Phillies than he did in Seattle, Bruce has continued his power surge as well. In three games with the Phillies, Bruce has gone deep three times and registered seven RBI. It's a small sample size, but he's 6-for-11 (.545) with four extra-base hits to begin his Phillies career. Overall, Bruce is batting .212 with 14 home runs, 28 RBI, 27 runs and a .533 slugging percentage in 165 at-bats during 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...