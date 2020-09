Bruce went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday as he helped the Phillies to a 3-0 win over the Nationals on Wednesday.

Bruce launched his second homer in three games as he has shown some solid power since returning from the 10-day injured list Monday. The 33-year-old has six long balls and 13 RBI and should continue to see the majority of his playing time as the team's designated hitter.