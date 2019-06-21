Phillies' Jay Bruce: Homers Thursday
Bruce went 3-for-3 with a walk, solo home run and two RBI on Thursday against the Nationals.
Bruce took Tanner Rainey deep in the seventh inning for his 20th home run of the season. It was his sixth long ball since joining the Phillies on June 2, aiding him to an impressive .348/.388/.783 line through 13 games with the team. Though he was forced to miss time earlier in the week with a hamstring injury, it doesn't appear to be hindering his performance at the dish.
