Phillies' Jay Bruce: Joining new team Monday
Bruce plans to join the Phillies in San Diego and suit up for the team in Monday's game against the Padres, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The Phillies haven't officially announced their acquisition of Bruce, but the veteran was seen packing up his bags in Seattle's locker room Sunday while saying goodbye to his teammates. The trade should be announced once Philadelphia and Seattle reach agreement on compensation, but the Phillies have apparently already agreed to take on a large portion of the salary owed to the 32-year-old over the next two years, which was the major obstacle in any deal. With Philadelphia, Bruce will serve as little more than insurance at first base behind Rhys Hoskins and in the corner outfield behind starters Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper.
